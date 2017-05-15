Rebel-held Damascus district evacuated

At least 1,500 civilians and rebels evacuated an opposition district in Damascus Sunday, state media said, bringing the government closer to cementing its control over the Syrian capital.



The evacuations from the Qaboun district in northeast Damascus follow similar departures from the Barzeh and Tishrin neighborhoods earlier this week.



An AFP correspondent inside Qaboun saw around a dozen white buses carrying out residents and fighters in the morning, after a deal for the neighborhood was announced late Saturday following heavy fighting.



The evacuation deal came Saturday night after government forces advanced inside the neighborhood.



The deals for Qaboun, Barzeh and Tishrin neighborhoods follow a pattern of agreements under which the rebels agree to surrender in exchange for safe passage to opposition-held territory elsewhere.

