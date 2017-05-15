Hunger and fear in Syria’s Tabqa after Daesh defeat

When Dalal Ahmad heard that the fighters who expelled Daesh (ISIS) from the town of Tabqa were distributing food, she began to run, desperate for any scraps. After more than a month of heavy fighting, and a siege that left the city in Raqqa province cut off from supplies, Ahmad and others like her in Tabqa are hungry, exhausted and afraid.



The Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters, seized the town of Tabqa and the nearby dam Wednesday after fierce fighting.



Around them was evidence of the fight for the town, including damaged buildings and the body of a suspected Daesh fighter lying in the street.



The SDF operation was backed by heavy airstrikes from the U.S.-led coalition, and civilians trapped in the fighting were terrified.



Some were able to escape, and made their way toward the SDF fighters, but others like 20-year-old Muhannad Haj Omar moved around the town looking for safety.

...