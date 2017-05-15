Fatah leads local polls in West Bank cities

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party was ahead in most of the West Bank's main cities after municipal elections that highlighted persistent divisions with its rival Hamas, results showed Sunday.



Voting took place Saturday only in the occupied West Bank, controlled by Fatah, and not in the Gaza Strip, which is run by the Hamas movement.



The West Bank and Gaza have not participated in an election together since 2006, when Hamas swept Palestinian parliamentary polls, sparking a conflict that nearly led to civil war in Gaza the following year.



Escalating tensions between Hamas and the more moderate Fatah led to Hamas' seizure of Gaza in 2007, while Abbas' party was left with control of the West Bank, occupied by Israel for 50 years.

...