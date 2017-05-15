Tillerson: Trump weighs impact of embassy move on peace

President Donald Trump is assessing whether moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would help or hurt prospects for clinching an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, revealing Trump's criteria for a decision that could reverberate throughout the volatile Middle East. Since taking office, Trump has backed away from his campaign pledge to move the embassy in a gesture to Israel, instead saying he's still studying the issue.



U.S. presidents of both parties have repeatedly waived a U.S. law requiring the embassy be moved to Jerusalem.



In another sign the White House is proceeding cautiously, Trump's Ambassador to Israel David Friedman plans to work out of the current embassy in Tel Aviv rather than out of the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem, as some had urged him to do.

...