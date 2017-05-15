Egyptian judges defy new law on judiciary appointments

Judges from one of the Egyptian judiciary's three main branches voted Saturday to defy a new and widely disputed law giving the president control over the judiciary, nominating as head of their branch a judge who ruled against a government decision to surrender two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.



State Council judges, who rule on disputes with the government, voted overwhelmingly to put forward Judge Yahya Dakroury, their most senior, as their nominee to head their branch. The move clashes with the new law that stipulates that each judiciary branch nominate three of its seven most senior judges to the president to choose one to head each of the three branches.

...