Syrian army sends reinforcements towards border with Iraq: rebels

The Syrian army aided by Iranian-backed militias was moving troops to a desert region near its border with Iraq and Jordan just as U.S. backed rebels are consolidating control in an area from which ISIS militants had recently pulled out, rebel sources and commanders said Monday.



The Syrian government warplanes struck rebel outposts near the borders with Jordan and Iraq last Tuesday.



But the push by the Syrian army and its Iranian backed allies could risk bringing them to close to the Tanf base near the Iraqi border where U.S. special forces operate and train FSA rebels, rebels said.



The Damascus-Baghdad highway was a major weapons supply route for Iranian weapons into Syria until ISIS seized large territory along the Iraqi Syrian border, regional intelligence sources says.



Rebels say they have begun this week to target outposts they believed were manned by Iranian backed militias.

...