Iranian opposition figure Karoubi to vote for Rouhani in election

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a campaign rally for May 19 presidential election in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Turnout is key for Iran’s election, a challenge for Rouhani
Turnout is key for Iran's election, a challenge for Rouhani
All eyes on turnout as Iran election looms closer
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Turnout is key for Iran’s election, a challenge for Rouhani
Turnout is key for Iran's election, a challenge for Rouhani
All eyes on turnout as Iran election looms closer
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE