$1.4B needed to help S.Sudanese refugees this year: UN

The United Nations said Monday that $1.4 billion (1.3 billion euros) was needed this year alone to help the nearly two million people who have fled war and famine in South Sudan.



South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, fell into a brutal civil war in December 2013, just two years after it split from the north.



The U.N. said people were now fleeing South Sudan at a rate that far exceeded already pessimistic estimates.



Ethiopia is hosting the same number, while the situation in Uganda is even more dire, with nearly 900,000 refugees from South Sudan in that country.



Kenya counts about 97,000 South Sudanese refugees, DRCongo has 76,000 and the Central African Republic has 2,200 .

