An Israeli patrol boat fired at Palestinian fishermen accused of breaching the blockade off the northern Gaza Strip Monday, seriously wounding one, officials said.



Israel and Palestinian fighters in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008 and the strip has been under an Israeli blockade for 10 years.



Fishing off the northern part of the strip, adjacent to Israel, is limited to six nautical miles offshore and the Israeli navy regularly fires at Palestinians at the zone's outer limit.

...