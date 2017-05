An airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition killed 23 civilians Monday in a Syrian town held by ISIS on the border with Iraq, activists said.



The deaths came after 12 women were killed in a strike by the U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS in the east of Syria's Raqqa province Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Right said.



The U.S. military said in May that coalition strikes in Syria and Iraq had "unintentionally" killed 352 civilians since it launched operations against ISIS in 2014 .

...