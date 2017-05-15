Iraqi forces close in on ISIS' Mosul stronghold

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces pressed an advance on neighborhoods under ISIS control in Mosul Monday as they seek to dislodge fighters entrenched in a central mosque before the holy month of Ramadan.



In the nearby Ureibi district, which is partially controlled by Iraqi forces, a Reuters reporter saw the bloodied corpse of an ISIS sniper in a children's room on the upper floor of a house. Iraqi forces, now using the house as an outpost, said the sniper had been targeting advancing Iraqi troops.



The Iraqi government said last week the number of people fleeing Mosul had more than doubled to about 10,000 a day.

...