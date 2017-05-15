Clashes erupt as Palestinians mark 'Nakba'

Palestinians marching to remember those displaced at the time of the 1948 founding of Israel clashed with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Monday, leaving several wounded.



Annual marches are held on May 15 to mark what Palestinians call the "Nakba," or catastrophe in Arabic.



A Palestinian emergency worker said that 11 Palestinians were taken to hospital, most of them wounded by rubber bullets.



In the 1948 Nakba, mourned by Palestinians each May 15, more than 760,000 Palestinians fled or were driven from their homes in the war surrounding Israel's declaration of independence.

...