Tehran mayor Qalibaf quits presidential race, backs hardliner Raisi

Tehran mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf quit Iran's presidential race on Monday and said he would back hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi in Friday's vote.



Raisi's popularity has risen steadily in recent weeks and Qalibaf's decision should give him a last-minute boost against Rouhani, a pragmatist who has eased Iran's international isolation but failed to spur a sluggish economy.



Qalibaf finished second in the last election four years ago with 16.5 percent of the vote. Rouhani won just over 50 percent, averting a second round.



Rouhani has warned his supporters that Qalibaf and Raisi, whose backgrounds are in the Revolutionary Guards and Iran's hardline judiciary, will take the country back to "extremism".



Raisi and Qalibaf will appear together at a rally in Tehran on Tuesday.

