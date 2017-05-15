US trumpets Mosul gains, but Iraq says more aid needed

During a visit south of Mosul on Monday, a senior U.S. official praised territorial gains against ISIS in Iraq, but local officials cautioned more aid is needed to rebuild on the heels of victories against the extremists.



"The world is now seeing that (Iraqi) soldiers are completely destroying Daesh," McGurk said, using the Arabic acronym for ISIS. He described the fight to retake Mosul, which was launched nearly seven months ago, as one of the most difficult urban battles since World War II.



The U.S. military footprint in Iraq has steadily grown in the build-up to and throughout the Mosul operation, but U.S. funds for humanitarian relief and stabilization remain a fraction of defense spending in the ISIS fight.



Gen. Muhammed al-Shimary with Nineveh Operations Command told McGurk after thanking him for U.S. assistance in the fight so far.



However, U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to accelerate the military fight against ISIS.



As of March 31, the Pentagon has spent $12.5 billion on the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria with daily costs averaging $13 million since the operation was launched in 2014 .

...