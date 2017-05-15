Travel ban judges scrutinize Trump's Muslim statements

Federal judges on Monday peppered a lawyer for President Donald Trump with questions about whether the administration's travel ban discriminates against Muslims and zeroed in on the president's campaign statements, the second time in a week the rhetoric has faced judicial scrutiny.



The judges will decide whether to uphold a Hawaii judge's decision in March that blocked the ban.



The judge wondered whether Trump is forever forbidden from adopting an executive order along the lines of his travel ban.



After Trump issued his initial travel ban on a Friday in late January, bringing chaos and protests to airports around the country, a Seattle judge blocked its enforcement nationwide -- a decision that was unanimously upheld by a three-judge 9th Circuit panel.



The president then rewrote his executive order, rather than appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, and in March, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Honolulu blocked the new version from taking effect, citing what he called "significant and unrebutted evidence of religious animus" in Trump's campaign statements.

...