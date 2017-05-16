Syrians built crematorium at prison: U.S.

The United States has evidence the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad has built a crematorium at a large military prison outside the capital Damascus, a State Department official said Monday.



Stuart Jones, the acting assistant secretary for Near Eastern Affairs, said U.S. officials believe the crematorium would be used to dispose of bodies at a prison, where they believe Assad's government authorized the mass hangings of thousands of inmates during Syria's 6-year-old civil war.



In other developments, air raids on a Daesh-held village and town in Syria have killed at least 32 civilians over the past two days, activists said Monday.



It was not immediately clear who was behind the strikes on the village of Akayrshi Sunday and the town of Alboukamal on the Syrian-Iraqi border Monday.



Omar Abu Laila, of the activist-run Deir al-Zor 24, said the airstrikes destroyed 15 homes and killed at least 20 civilians who had fled from other areas in Iraq and Syria.

...