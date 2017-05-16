Syria talks opening in shadow of rival track

A new round of Syrian peace talks opens in Geneva Tuesday, overshadowed by a competing process in Astana and with rebels reeling from a setback in Damascus.



Efforts to end the war are now proceeding along two rival tracks: the formal political peace process hosted at United Nations headquarters in Geneva and, since January, parallel talks in Kazakhstan brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey.



U.N. special envoy Staffan de Mistura however stressed Monday that the Geneva talks were working "in tandem" with the Astana process.



Delegations were arriving in Geneva Monday, a day before the talks start. The Syrian government team will be headed once again by its U.N. ambassador, Bashar al-Jaafari.



The HNC has continued to call for the ouster of President Bashar Assad as part of a political transition, a demand seen as a nonstarter by the Syrian regime.

