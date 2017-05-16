Saudi king touts Trump’s Islamic summit as ‘new partnership’

Saudi Arabia's King Salman Monday touted an upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and heads of state from across Muslim-majority nations as the start of a new relationship that will strengthen global security.



Trump and Salman will be meeting for the first time in Saudi Arabia Saturday for bilateral talks aimed at repairing relations that were strained under the Obama administration.



Trump is also expected to meet separately with the Arab rulers of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council during his visit to Saudi Arabia.



The Saudi monarch said the bilateral U.S.-Saudi talks will strengthen relations between the two countries and enhance global security.

