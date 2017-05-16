One in four children in Arab world live in poverty: UNICEF

One in four children in the Arab world live in poverty, often deprived of life's most basic necessities such as proper housing or safe water, according to a study released Monday by the U.N. children's agency UNICEF.



The analysis of 11 countries including Egypt, Iraq, Morocco and Yemen found 29 million children were living in poverty.



The UNICEF study, the first to pull together data on child poverty across the region, found that lack of education is a key driver of poverty among the young.

