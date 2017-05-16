Clashes erupt as Palestinians mark Nakba, several wounded

Palestinians marching to remember those displaced at the time of the 1948 founding of Israel clashed with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank Monday, leaving several wounded.



A Palestinian emergency worker said that 11 Palestinians were taken to hospital, most of them wounded by rubber bullets.



In the 1948 Nakba, mourned by Palestinians each May 15, more than 760,000 Palestinians fled or were driven from their homes in the war surrounding Israel's declaration of independence.



For the Palestinians, the right to return to homes they fled or were forced to leave is a prerequisite for any peace deal with Israel, but it is a demand the Jewish state has rejected.



The source added Abu Leila had allegedly been a member of Hamas' military wing, Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, for a number of years before being expelled in 2008 .



In other developments, the Israeli navy shot and killed a Palestinian on a Gaza fishing boat in the Mediterranean Monday after the craft ignored warning shots and continued to stray out of its authorized zone, the Israeli military said.

...