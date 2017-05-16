Iraqi forces push for Mosul victory before Ramadan

Iraqi forces battled to retake districts of western Mosul still under Daesh (ISIS) control Monday, in a bid to seize victory before the holy month of Ramadan.



After seven months of fighting, militants have been dislodged from all but a few areas of Mosul.



Backed by U.S.-led coalition airstrikes and advisers, Iraqi forces have made rapid gains since opening a new front in the northwest of Mosul earlier this month, closing in on the Old City.



Retaking the mosque, where Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2014 declared a "caliphate" spanning swaths of Syria and Iraq, would be both a symbolic and strategic victory.



Military commanders and intelligence officials say they aim to take control of the Al-Nouri mosque before Ramadan starts at the end of this month so they can declare the battle won, even if the militants continue to hold out in pockets.



Iraqi forces, now using the house as an outpost, said the sniper had been targeting advancing troops.



In other developments, militants killed two police Monday in Haditha in a rare attack inside a town west of Baghdad that tribesmen and security forces successfully defended against repeated militant assaults, officials said.

...