Yemen rebels declare state of emergency over cholera outbreak

Rebel authorities in Yemen's capital have sounded the alarm over a spreading cholera outbreak that has killed dozens in the war-torn country, calling for urgent international assistance.



The International Committee of the Red Cross said Monday that 184 people had died of cholera since April 27, with another 11,000 suspected cases diagnosed across the country.



This is the second outbreak of the disease in less than a year in Yemen, where less than half of the country's medical facilities are functional two years into a war between Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and the Saudi-supported government.



At the Sabaeen hospital in Sanaa, deputy director Nabeel al-Najjar said the understaffed facility was struggling to cope with the high influx of patients. The hospital, which lacks drugs, is receiving between 150 to 200 patients with cholera symptoms a day, he said.

...