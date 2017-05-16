Syria peace talks restart in Geneva

A new round of Syria peace talks opens Tuesday, the latest United Nations push to resolve a six-year conflict that has killed more than 320,000 people.



Syrian President Bashar Assad has strengthened his position on the ground, with the rebels reeling from a major setback in the capital Damascus.



The U.N.'s Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura has dismissed suggestions that the Astana negotiations were overshadowing the Geneva track.



The HNC has insisted the president's ouster must be part of any political transition, a demand unacceptable to the Syrian regime.



De Mistura, who has lasted as Syria envoy far longer than his two predecessors, has consistently tried to resist pessimism.



The Syrian regime delegation is being headed as usual by U.N. ambassador Bashar al-Jaafari and the HNC will be led again by Nasr al-Hariri and Mohammad Sabra.

