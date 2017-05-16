Two-state solution must be basis for any Trump peace effort: Palestinian envoy

Just days ahead of President Donald Trump's Middle East trip, the Palestinian envoy to the United States said any new Israeli-Palestinian peace push must be based on a two-state solution but that the U.S. administration had yet to present an actual plan for reviving negotiations.



U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster suggested Friday that Trump could move closer to the two-state principle when he meets Abbas, saying the U.S. president will express his desire for "self-determination" for the Palestinian people.



McMaster did not rule out that Trump might bring Netanyahu and Abbas together during the visit.



Palestinians were disappointed when Trump failed to mention a two-state solution with Abbas at the White House on May 3 .

...