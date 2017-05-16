Philippines' Duterte says Turkey, Mongolia could join ASEAN

Duterte, whose nation holds the rotating ASEAN chairmanship this year, held separate meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mongolian Prime Minister Jargaltulga Erdenebat on the sidelines of the summit.



Geographic location is the first criterion for ASEAN membership, along with recognition by all other members.



However Duterte insisted that the two nations were part of the region.



Countries within the region like East Timor and Papua New Guinea have for years sought ASEAN membership but only hold observer status.

