Trump, Erdogan seek to mend strained ties at White House meeting

Turkey's leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with President Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday, hoping to repair ties frayed over Syria and the presence in the U.S. of a bitter political foe.



The White House said in a statement that Trump and Erdogan will give joint press statements Tuesday followed by a working luncheon.



Analysts warn that Trump -- even if he wanted to -- cannot simply promise Erdogan that Gulen will be extradited as the process depends on the independent American judicial system.



Erdogan last month narrowly won a referendum to implement an executive presidency from November 2019, axing the role of prime minister and empowering the president to appoint ministers.

