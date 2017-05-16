Over 60 electoral "violations" in run-up to Iran vote: judiciary

More than 60 "violations" linked to Friday's presidential and regional elections in Iran have occurred and two people have been arrested, the judiciary said, at a time of mounting tension between moderate and hardline factions.



President Hassan Rouhani remains the narrow favorite for a second term thanks to Iran's re-engagement with the world after the lifting of sanctions, but has been hammered by hardline foes over his failure to rehabilitate the economy.



It is rare for Iranian officials to publicly discuss political irregularities, particularly before elections.



The May 19 election is shaping up primarily as a contest between Rouhani, a pragmatist who has the Islamic Republic's relations with the West and sought to liberalize Iranian society, and Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline conservative Shi'ite cleric who served in the hardline judiciary for many years.

