US-backed fighters advance on Syria's ISIS-held Raqqa

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces militia has advanced to within four kilometers north and east of ISIS's Syrian bastion Raqqa, a spokesperson and monitor said Tuesday.



The fighters are still 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Raqqa to the west, and they do not control any territory directly to the city's south, which is bordered by the Euphrates river.



Last week, the SDF seized the town of Tabqa and the adjacent dam, around 55 kilometers (35 miles) west of Raqqa, and the alliance will now push on towards their next target, the town of Al-Mansura.

...