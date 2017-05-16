Top US diplomat for Middle East to retire, US officials say

The top U.S. diplomat for the Middle East has told colleagues that he has decided to retire, three U.S. officials said on Tuesday, the latest senior U.S. diplomat to leave the Trump administration.



Jones was elevated to serve as acting assistant secretary of state responsible for the Middle East and had neither been offered the job on a permanent basis not told that he would not get it, said the U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.



Officials who fit that profile include Robert "Steve" Beecroft, U.S. ambassador to Egypt; David Hale, U.S. ambassador to Pakistan; and Douglas Silliman, U.S. ambassador to Iraq.

...