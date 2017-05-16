Syrian opposition vows not to 'walk away' from Geneva talks

Syria's opposition pledged not to walk away from a new round of peace talks in Geneva on Tuesday despite rebel defeats in Damascus and US charges of regime atrocities at an infamous prison.



The sixth UN-backed round of talks got under way after Syria's government secured the evacuation of three rebel-held districts of Damascus through so-called "reconciliation deals".



According to Meslet, HNC members discussed two main topics during their first meeting with UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura on Tuesday afternoon: a constitution for Syria, and thousands of prisoners in regime jails.



Tuesday was the first time warring parties in Syria returned to Geneva since a landmark agreement was reached to create four "de-escalation zones" across some of Syria's bloodiest battlegrounds.

...