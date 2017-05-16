Syria talks restart as regime denies 'crematorium' charge

A new round of Syria peace talks opened Tuesday in Geneva as the Damascus regime fiercely denied it used a prison crematorium to hide evidence of thousands of murdered detainees.



UN envoy Staffan de Mistura met with Syrian government negotiator Bashar al-Jaafari earlier Tuesday, followed by the opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC).



Jaafari also met with deputy Russian foreign minister Gennady Gatilov, Syria's state news agency SANA reported, before returning to the UN in the evening for further talks. The HNC was also due back later on.



The HNC has insisted the president's ouster must be part of any political transition, a demand unacceptable to the Syrian regime.



The HNC insisted that UN-backed talks are by far the most critical.

...