Pay cut for U.N.’s Geneva staff sign ‘happy days’ are over

On the list of workers facing pay cuts, United Nations staff in Geneva are unlikely to garner much sympathy.



Flaherty, who said he would represent staff if the salary row moves to court, argued that instead of trimming workers pay the U.N. should save by squandering less money.



The pay cuts were recommended by the International Civil Service Commission, a body appointed by the U.N. General Assembly which governs U.N. employees.



"We are talking about almost of month [of lost salary] in one of the world's most expensive cities", said Ian Richards, who heads the U.N. staff union in Geneva.



He agreed with Flaherty that the push to cut was likely coming from some member-states, rather than within the U.N.



U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, based in New York, has come out against the cuts as has U.N. Geneva chief Michael Moller and the heads of all agencies based here.

