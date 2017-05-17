Trump, Erdogan hail ties while U.S. arms Kurds

The presidents of the United States and Turkey vowed Tuesday to repair a relationship battered by years of disputes over Syria's civil war and its various fighting groups, even as they broached a new disagreement over U.S. plans to arm Kurdish fighters.



Delivering a statement alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President Donald Trump said the U.S. would re-establish its military and economic partnership with Turkey.



Erdogan issued a statement afterward, congratulating Trump for his presidential election victory.



Trump launched cruise missiles last month at a Syrian air base after accusing Assad of using chemical weapons.



Trump has gone out of his way to foster a good relationship with Erdogan.



Trump congratulated Erdogan.

...