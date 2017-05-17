Syria denies crematorium charge as talks restart

The Syrian government "categorically" denied U.S. accusations of mass killings at a prison near Damascus Tuesday, including the alleged execution of political opponents and burning the victims in a crematorium at the site, as a new round of peace talks opened in Geneva.



The Foreign Ministry said the allegations are a "new Hollywood plot" to justify U.S. intervention in Syria.



The latest accusations have cast a shadow over the peace talks in Geneva, where Syrian government and opposition representatives sat down separately with the U.N. envoy as talks got underway.



Syrian opposition spokesman Salem al-Meslet said the U.S. allegations that the Syrian government had built a crematorium to cover up its mass killings were "credible" and not surprising.



De Mistura met with Syrian government negotiator Bashar al-Jaafari Tuesday, followed by the opposition High Negotiations Committee.



In other developments, Syrian activists said government forces were escalating attacks on opposition-held areas protected under a recently brokered cease-fire agreement.

