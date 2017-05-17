SESAME science center opens in Jordan

Jordan's King Abdullah II Tuesday formally launched an international research center whose members include experts from around the world including archrivals Iran and Israel.



SESAME was set up on the model of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) – Europe's top physics laboratory – and construction work on the $100 million center started in 2003 .



Jordan was chosen from among five countries for the project, which was funded mostly by the member countries and the European Union.



In 2010, one Iranian member of SESAME, Majid Shahriari, was killed in Tehran, with Iran accusing Israel of assassinating the nuclear scientist.



The center has three accelerators that can propel electrons up to 2.5 billion electron volts.

