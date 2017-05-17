UN proposes way forward to drafting Syria constitution

Syria's government and opposition figures were expected to respond Wednesday to a "surprise" U.N. proposal on mapping a way to a new constitution, the second day of renewed peace talks in Geneva.



U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura met twice Tuesday with both the Syrian government delegation and the opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC), with meetings at the U.N. headquarters running late into the evening.



Opposition members said their meetings focused on the issue of thousands of detainees still held in Syrian jails as well as the drafting of a new constitution.



The HNC's Munzer Makhos said opposition figures had "many reservations" and were still discussing it.



The HNC insisted that U.N.-backed talks are by far the most critical.

