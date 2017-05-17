Turkish MPs elect judicial board under new Erdogan constitution

Turkish lawmakers elected seven members to a reshaped judicial authority Wednesday, pushing through a second of the recently approved constitutional changes that sharply increase President Tayyip Erdogan's powers.



Turkey's two largest opposition parties said they boycotted the overnight vote in parliament, arguing that the referendum was illegitimate and should be annulled.



The seven council members, chosen from two key courts and the legal profession, were approved with more than the required 330 votes in the 550-seat assembly.



The ruling AK Party has 317 seats in parliament and the nationalist MHP, whose leadership sided with the AKP in pushing through the constitutional changes, has 36 seats.

...