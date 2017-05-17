Israel seeks to contain fallout from Trump intel sharing

Israel sought Wednesday to contain the fallout from Donald Trump's sharing of its intelligence with Russia, while not commenting directly on the move ahead of the U.S. president's visit next week.



Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman lauded defense ties between the United States and his country, saying it would continue to be "unprecedented" in scope.



But he made no mention of Trump divulging intelligence to Russia that a U.S. administration official said had originally come from Israel.



Israel's top-selling newspaper Yediot Aharonot reported in January that Israeli intelligence officials had been told in a meeting with U.S. colleagues that "Israeli intelligence information, methods of operation and sources" could leak from a Trump administration seen as having close ties to the Kremlin.

