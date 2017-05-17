Macron to unveil first French government

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to end the suspense over his first government Wednesday after a 24-hour delay in unveiling what he has promised will be a new-look cabinet.



On the campaign trail ahead of his election on May 7, Macron pledged a slimmed-down group of ministers of around 15 people, half of them women and including people from outside politics.



- EU priority --



In his busy first week, Macron is also set to meet EU Council President Donald Tusk in Paris Wednesday as he tackles his top foreign priority of reforming the European Union.



Tusk was one of the first prominent European voices to congratulate Macron on his May 7 presidential election runoff victory over far-right and anti-EU politician Marine Le Pen.

