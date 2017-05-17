Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election campaign mud-slinging

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has criticized as "unworthy" the hostile exchanges between rival candidates in Friday's presidential election, but said a high turnout would mitigate the impact of any lasting animosity.



In 2009, a disputed election led to major unrest in Iran, where political protests are extremely rare.



In an apparent reference to the 2009 demonstrations, Khamenei, a hardliner who has the ultimate say in the Islamic Republic, has previously warned he would confront anyone trying to interfere in the election.

...