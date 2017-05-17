ISIS mining Mosul to stop families fleeing as Iraqi forces advance

ISIS militants are planting bombs near front doors in Mosul to prevent civilians leaving, a federal police commander and witnesses said on Wednesday, as Iraqi forces make their final push against the extremists after seven months of fighting.



Backed by a U.S.-led coalition, Iraqi forces have made rapid gains since opening a new front in northwest Mosul this month and have now dislodged ISIS from all but about 12 square km (5 square miles) of the city.



"God willing the coming hours we will complete our assigned task," he said on Wednesday.



The militants had deployed 30 suicide car bombs against his troops in Mosul over the past two days, he said.

...