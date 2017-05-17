Rouhani warns Revolutionary Guards not to meddle in Iran election

President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday urged Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards and the Basij militia under its control not to meddle in Friday's presidential election, in a rare warning that underscored rising political tensions.



Raisi has accused Rouhani of being corrupt and of mismanaging the economy. Rouhani, who wants to open up Iran to the West and ease social restrictions within the country, has responded by accusing Raisi, who served on the judiciary for several years, of human rights violations.



The Guards are looking beyond Friday's election and see Raisi as a possible candidate to be the next supreme leader, analysts say.

...