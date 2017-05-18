Dozens of hunger-strikers under closer medical watch

Several dozen hunger-striking Palestinians have been transferred from their cells to special wings in Israeli prisons for additional medical supervision, a spokesman for the Israel Prison Service said Wednesday.



After 31 days, 843 prisoners are still on a hunger strike, the spokesman Assaf Librati said.



Librati refused to provide details about strike organizer Marwan Barghouti, the best-known prisoner, who is considered a possible future Palestinian leader.



Israel holds about 6,500 so-called security prisoners – Palestinians jailed for offenses ranging from stone-throwing and membership in organizations outlawed by Israel to attacks that killed or wounded Israelis.



Barghouti, 58, is serving five life terms after an Israeli court convicted him of directing attacks that killed five people during a Palestinian uprising.

