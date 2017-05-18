Turkey will act if Syrian Kurdish militia attacks: Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to Washington this week that Turkey would act "without asking anyone" if it faced any sort of attack from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Turkish media reported on Thursday.



Later, speaking to reporters at the Turkish embassy, Erdogan underlined Turkey's concerns about the YPG, which Ankara regards as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group fighting a decades-old insurgency in southeast Turkey.

...