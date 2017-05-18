Fresh Syria peace talks off to another stumbling start

Syria peace talks hosted by the United Nations in Geneva spawned a new series of meetings on Thursday with no hint of tangible progress towards a deal to end the six-year-old civil war.



U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura had promised a refreshingly brisk pace of business-like meetings over a short four-day round, with new elections, a new constitution, reformed governance and counter-terrorism on the agenda.



The talks have been increasingly marginalised over the past year as Assad's forces, backed by Russia and Iran, have won back territory from the rebels, while the United States has largely stepped back from a leading role in Syrian diplomacy.



Syria's war has killed hundreds of thousands and created more than 6 million refugees.

