Saudi says Trump visit to bolster security, trade ties

U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia this weekend will reinforce the "strategic partnership" between Riyadh and Washington and boost their joint fight against Islamist militants, the kingdom's foreign minister said on Thursday.



Saudi Arabia has been enthusiastic about Trump's arrival at the White House after seeing his predecessor Barack Obama as too soft on its arch foe Iran and cool towards Washington's bilateral relationship with Riyadh that is a mainstay of the Middle East's security balance.



Trump's visit to Riyadh, the first stop on his maiden international trip since taking office in January, will include concluding political and commercial agreements with Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said.



Jubeir said Saudi Arabia was not concerned about sharing intelligence with the United States, despite a storm over reports that Trump had discussed intelligence with Russia during a White House meeting last week.

