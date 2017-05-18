Syrian sides agree to new UN process on constitution

In the first concrete results from talks this week on ending Syria's conflict, the United Nations said Thursday the warring sides had agreed to set up expert committees to discuss "constitutional issues".



Representatives of Syria's government and opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) are in Switzerland for the sixth round of UN-backed peace negotiations, but there has been no sign of progress.



On Thursday, UN mediator Staffan de Mistura's office declared a first tangible step: a series of separate meetings with the government and HNC delegations to discuss "legal and constitutional issues of relevance to the intra-Syrian talks".



The Syrian diplomat described the UN's earlier plan as "too ambitious".

