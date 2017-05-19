U.S. plan for bigger NATO role faces resistance

France and Germany are resisting a plan by United States officials for NATO to take a bigger role in the fight against Daesh (ISIS) in Syria and Iraq, in line with calls from President Donald Trump for the alliance to effectively do more to combat terrorism.



French and German officials declined to comment, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel left open the possibility of NATO as an institution joining the coalition when she met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg last week. Both ruled out any combat role for NATO in Syria and Iraq.



Given Russia's concerns over NATO expansion in eastern Europe, and its role in Syria as the key military ally of President Bashar Assad, some allies also worry that deeper NATO involvement there could be taken by Moscow as a provocation.

...