U.S.-led coalition strikes pro-regime convoy in Syria

coalition strikes pro-regime convoy in Syria



U.S.-led coalition aircraft Thursday struck a pro-regime convoy apparently transporting Shiite militiamen in Syria as it headed toward a remote coalition garrison near the Jordanian border, U.S. defense officials said.



Still, the strikes would be the first against fighters aligned with Syria's government since the United States waged cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base in April.



A second defense official told AFP the forces in the convoy appeared to have been Shiite militia.



An activist close to the regime, meanwhile, said the convoy was composed of Syrian soldiers and Iraqi fighters from Kataeb al-Imam Ali – a group linked to Harakat al-Nujaba, an Iraqi militia group fighting in Syria alongside regime forces – and that eight Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack.



Coalition officials said Russian forces had apparently unsuccessfully tried to dissuade the pro-regime movement south.

...