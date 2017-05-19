Iran heads to polls that tip Rouhani for second term

Millions of voters will head to the polls across Iran Friday to elect the country's next president after a tightly fought race is likely to see internationalist incumbent Hassan Rouhani retain his position.



The 68-year-old religious scholar, a moderate within Iran's political system, has history on his side given that no incumbent President has failed to win re-election since 1981 .



A victory for Rouhani could lead to a further loosening of limits on personal freedom, while a hard-line win could set Iran up for a renewed bout of confrontation with the West at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump has called for a tougher line on Iran.



The three-week campaign has been marked by boundary-pushing politicking between the six original candidates, with Rouhani coming out swinging against hard liners and the powerful Revolutionary Guard, which plays an outsized but unelected role in Iranian politics. Turnout will be key – no more so than for Rouhani.

...